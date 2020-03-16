Eating nutritious foods during school closures

Eau Claire (WQOW) - March is National Nutrition Month, but with schools closing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials say it's important to have a plan in place to make sure your student is eating healthy.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department nutritionist Ruth Kilness said it's important to keep a routine of regularly planned meals.

Eating a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables is also key, but if that's not possible, she said frozen produce, and even canned goods, are a decent alternative. Although canned fruits and veggies might be higher in sodium or fat, Kilness said they're better than not having those foods at all.

"This might be an opportunity also to get the kids involved with cooking foods," said Kilness. "It's a really good idea to teach kids how to cook foods so when they are older, they are able to do that. But also, it teaches them about nutrition and why things are important for us, why we need to eat certain foods."

In addition to meal planning, Kilness also suggested keeping kids active by limiting screen time and instead, dance to music or play in the yard.