Chippewa Falls couple finally home after being quarantined on cruise ship

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls couple is finally back home, after being quarantined on a cruise ship for weeks.

Related Story: Chippewa Falls couple quarantined on cruise ship

Jan Klimovitz, her husband and her daughter boarded the Grand Princess on Feb. 21. The family was later informed that a passenger from the previous Grand Princess cruise was infected with COVID-19 and had infected others.

The family was quarantined for weeks, before being sent to a military base in Georgia. Klimovitz said they were suppose to stay at the base for two additional weeks of quarantine, but with the help of Wisconsin lawmakers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, they got a call Sunday that said they were coming come.

"Needless to say, we were so excited, so emotional, that I was crying," said Klimovitz. "It was just like 'oh my gosh, we are going home!'"

The couple is required to quarantine for another 14 days. Klimovitz said they can walk outside, but can't have close contact with anyone. They also have to take their temperatures twice a day and monitor symptoms to report to public health.

Klimovitz said she is so thankful for all of the support from the cruise line, and from her friends and family.

Pictures courtesy of Debbie Loftus (Jan's daughter)