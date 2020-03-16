Chippewa County declares state of emergency

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Officials in Chippewa County have declared a state of emergency which activates the incident command system.

According to FEMA, an incident command system is a management system designed to enable effective and efficient domestic incident management by integrating a combination of facilities, equipment, personnel, procedures, and communications operating within a common organizational structure

It should be noted there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chippewa County right now. The closest is Pierce County.