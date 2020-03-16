2010 Regis Ramblers vs. 2011 Grantsburg Pirates

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the next four days, we'll be showing you eight of the top local games in the last decade at the high school boys basketball state tournament.

The first game comes from division three semifinal back in 2010, Eau Claire Regis took on Brillion. The game was tied at 19 at halftime, but the Ramblers used a 19-4 in the third quarter to pull away for a 52-42 victory. Steven Hofacker finished with a double-double (10 points, 14 rebounds), to lead Regis to a runner-up finish to Racine St. Catherine's.

The second game was in 2011, in the division four semifinal between Grantsburg and Blair-Taylor. The Pirates trailed by 11 points with 2:26 to go in regulation, but finished on a 12-1 run to force overtime. That included a steal and layup from Daniel Biorn to tied the game at 44 with 28 seconds left. Grantsburg then outscored the Wildcats in overtime 10-5, to advance to the title game where they fell to Marathon.

