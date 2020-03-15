Why all the cancellations? ‘Flattening the curve’ explained

Wisconsin (WKOW) -- A theory from CDC epidemiologists explains why there are so many cancellations due to coronavirus.

It's called "flattening the curve." Canceling large events slows down the rate at which the epidemic spreads.

Flattening the curve may not stop a large number of people from getting the virus. It could also make the disease last longer.

However, it controls the number of people getting sick at once, so the healthcare system can properly treat everyone.

Flattening the curve also delays, yet minimizes the peak point of the virus.