Several rain and snow chances this week

Today's high temperature in Eau Claire was right on target for this time of year at 40 degrees. The sunshine made for a pleasant end to the weekend, but clouds and precipitation chances will return overnight.

With lows near 30 expected overnight, there is the slight chance for freezing drizzle or flurries overnight. Impacts will likely be minimal, but slippery areas on roads could develop overnight.

Going into Monday morning, the chance for freezing drizzle or flurries will continue. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees once again, allowing any precipitation to change over to drizzle or light rain showers.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs in the low 40s before another round of shower chances return for Wednesday. Higher chances arrive Thursday afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will likely bring us rain to start with the possibility of mixing and snow Thursday night into Friday.

While it is still early to talk specifics about Thursday and Friday, colder air will filter in behind it, leading to a chilly first day of spring and start to next weekend.

Be sure to check back with the Stormtracker 18 weather team for the latest updates as Friday gets closer.