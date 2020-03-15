Positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now at 33

Wisconsin (WQOW) - As of Sunday afternoon the number of positive cases for the coronavirus in Wisconsin has reached 33.

According to the State Department of Health Services, 32 people were tested positive, one was tested positive and has since recovered.

The cases are in the following counties: Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Dane, Pierce, Racine, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Winnebago. The most impacted county is Fond du Lac with 11 positive cases.

313 people tested negative.