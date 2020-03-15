Movie theaters ramp up cleaning procedures in response to COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- While a number of schools and businesses are closing, a local movie theater is keeping its doors open.



Micon Cinemas told News 18 staff is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the theaters remain safe and clean for customers.



"You just want people to see that you're cleaning it, and doing everything that you can. People constantly all day can see us wiping down the screens where they pick their seats," said Carlie Rubisch, a manager at Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire. "We would ask people if you want to tell me what seat to eliminate as much touching as possible. In between every set we try to wipe down the seats as much as we can."

Along with taking extra cleaning precautions, the cinema's owner wants to reassure customers to know they are monitoring the situation closely.