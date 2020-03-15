Marshfield Clinic asking for child care help for employees

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Marshfield Clinic is turning to the public for help in finding child care help for employees.

With the cancellation of schools and the need for health care workers to help those in need, Marshfield Clinic is hoping the community can step up and help in child care.

In a press release, Marshfield Clinic officials said the extra help would help address potential worker shortages and allow workers to continue to work and address an increase in health care needs that officials anticipate in the coming days, weeks, and months.

If you are able to help, send an email to childcare@marshfieldclinic.org. They ask that you provide the following information:

Name

Age

City of residence

Days and time of availability

What age groups are you willing to provide care for (infants, toddlers, teens)

Any special qualifications (e.g. CPR, formal training, etc.)

Do you have transportation and how far are you willing to travel to provide child care

Anything else you think may be relevant

Your information will be posted on an internal board where a health care worker may be reaching out to you.