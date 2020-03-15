Changing Course: Students will only attend ECASD Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a release sent Sunday night, the Eau Claire Area School District has decided to close schools to students earlier than the state-mandated closure.

According to the release, students will report to school Monday for the last time until April 6, 2020. Staff will report to school Tuesday for the last time.

While schools are closed, free breakfast and lunch will be provided to students during days they would have been in school. No meals will be provided during the planned week of Spring Break, March 23-27. Please see the release below for more information: