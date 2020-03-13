Community Table taking extra steps to help prevent COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In response to all the COVID-19 concerns, Community Table in Eau Claire is taking extra steps to protect their guests and volunteers.

Executive director T.J. Atkins said staff and volunteers are focused on sanitation.

Cleaning crews come in after each meal, but they're taking extra time to wipe salt and pepper shakers, door handles, and even the walls.

They are also changing how they serve meals. Normally guests can serve themselves at the salad bar. Now volunteers will hand out salad, fruits, and bread in addition to other parts of the meal they already serve.

"We want to make sure our establishment is open and available for the community," said Atkins. "So, we want to make sure they're safe and healthy as well as our volunteers as well as our staff. So, we're just upping those things because we know that it is an important service for people that are food-insecure to get a meal here that we provide seven days a week."

Last year community table served 36,000 meals. With the upcoming school closings, Atkins says they are prepared if there's an influx of guests.