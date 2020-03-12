WIAA restricting attendance to state basketball tournaments

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- Fewer fans will be in the stands at the state basketball tournaments, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.



In a press release, the WIAA said it will be limiting attendance at the remainder of the winter tournament events. WIAA officials noted that the World Health Organization has issued guidelines calling for restrictions at mass gatherings.



"The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”



The policy limits attendance at the state tournament to 88 tickets per team. Two supervisors and up to 22 team personnel will also be allowed to attend the games.



Others allowed to attend the tournament include contest officials, the timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff and WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament.



Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.



Fans can still watch the entire tournament on WQOW and on our website.