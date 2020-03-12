State Capitol tours suspended to prevent COVID-19 spread

Madison (WKOW) -- The state Department of Administration canceled tours of the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday "until further notice."

"In an effort to ensure the health and safety of both the public and the staff in the State Capitol during the potential spread of COVID-19, tours of the State Capitol will be canceled until further notice," DOA said in a news release. "Although tours are canceled, operations within the State Capitol remain functioning normally,"

The decision to suspend tours was the latest in a string of such cancellations and closures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new strain of coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting as a common cold.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Anyone with questions regarding Capitol tours should contact the Capitol Tours Program at (608) 266-0382.