President Trump postpones Milwaukee campaign stop

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Milwaukee next week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, which was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, will be rescheduled, Trump's campaign reports. He also canceled events in two other states.

Out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak, the President’s campaign is postponing the Catholics for Trump event scheduled for March 19th in Milwaukee. It will be rescheduled. — Tim Murtaugh - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) March 12, 2020

The president was originally scheduled to be in town to launch a "Catholics for Trump" coalition.

His campaign said the event is meant to "bring together Catholics from across the nation who support President Trump's re-election."

The Milwaukee Archdiocese said the rally is an event hosted by Trump and is not hosted by the Catholic Church nor the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

As of now, Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Wisconsin next week is still going on as planned. He is scheduled to campaign for Tom Tiffany. The Republican is running against Democrat Tricia Zunker for the 7th Congressional District seat.