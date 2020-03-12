Meet Ringlet!

Ringlet is so soft. She is 9 months old and spayed. She arrived as a stray in January but she's beautiful and friendly.

She would a great addition to any family. She just kind of fits right in. That coupled with her great personality, makes her very fun and very sweet.

Her coat is beautiful, how the white and the black and especially around her face and her whiskers.

Again Ringlet has a fun personality and would be great for any family. She's available right now at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.