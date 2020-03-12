Girl Scout Tragedy: Family of victims wanted harsher sentence

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The man who killed four people after huffing aerosol fumes on November 3, 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years in prison. However, family members wish Colten Treu got a harsher sentence.

Judge James Isaacson sentenced Treu to 11 years in prison for each of the four victims he hit and killed: 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee Hickle and Haylee's mother, Sara Schneider. He also got an additional 10 years in prison for severely injuring Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, who survived.

After Wednesday's sentencing, Jayna's father, Brian Kelley, spoke with News 18 about the sentence. He said despite the fact Treu will be a senior citizen when he is eventually released, the sentence was not severe enough.

"It's not a guarantee that it's life in prison with that sentence and that was kind of our goal: that none of us would ever have to seem him again," Kelley said.

Kelley was among 26 people who spoke at the sentencing, asking the judge to impose the strictest penalty possible.

Prosecutors were also hoping for a harsher sentence. In closing arguments, they recommended Treu serve 90 years behind bars. This is what Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell had to say after the sentencing:

"Obviously, I would have preferred a more lengthy sentence regarding the recommendations the state was making. It's ultimately up to the judge to determine what is appropriate and proper. I think justice was served though and that he was held accountable for what he did on November 3rd of 2018."

On the other side, Treu's defense attorneys asked the judge to show leniency in sentencing and were also disappointed in the sentence.

"It's obviously not a number that we wanted," Treu's defense attorney Carly Sebion said. "I think we were prepared for everything, knowing that this was going to be a big number."