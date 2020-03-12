For Sale: Court’n House owners retiring after 18 years

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An iconic Eau Claire eatery is for sale.

Girolamo's Court'n House was listed on the real estate market Wednesday with an asking price of $1.2 million.

The property, located at 113 W. Grand Avenue, includes the restaurant and bar, the adjoining event space and 2 residential rental units. According to the listing, there is also space above the restaurant for future expansion.

News 18 spoke with Laura Girolamo, the daughter of owners Jim and Cindy. She said Jim and Cindy are retiring after running the restaurant for 18 years. Their daughters (Laura included), who help run the restaurant, will be starting their own endeavors once the business is sold.

Girolamo said they have no plans to close the doors until the business is sold.

"It is normal business, normal hours, normal specials until the new owners take over," Girolamo said.

As of Thursday morning, Girolamo was unable to say if they have had any interested buyers.

Girolamo did want to send a message to the community, thanking them for their business and support. "It's been a great 18 years," she said.