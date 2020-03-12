Eau Claire County unveils new logo, tagline

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire County has a new look after getting feedback from the community on the design.



The new logo incorporates the natural beauty of Eau Claire County, as well as the look of area buildings, a bridge and a silo.



The release of the new logo also comes with a new tagline: 'Where Communities Come Together'.



“We are very excited to bring this new look to the community after development by our Communications Team as well as input from our employees,” said Frank Draxler, Administrative Operations Manager in a news release. “We’ve relied on our County seal for decades, but there was a feeling that Eau Claire County needed to move to a more modern look for a logo.”

The new logo and tagline come after a review of the county's communication efforts. The goal is to increase awareness of the county and the programs and services offered.

The new logo and tagline will be on social media, promotional items, and the county's new website, which is set to launch this summer.

Draxler said the county seal will still be used on legal documents, mailings to taxpayers and some other documents.