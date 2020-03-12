Cloudy, rainy, and windy Thursday with quiet changes ahead

Thunderstorms strolled across southern Minnesota early Thursday morning. They weakened rather quickly though and continued to produce rain through the morning.

More rain showers are likely across the Chippewa Valley throughout the day. Some drizzle and light rain will be possible during the early morning hours with a few bands that will wrap up through the mid-afternoon.

Northeast of Eau Claire, some light snow or sleet may mix in that could lead to an inch or so of accumulation. But, this seems less likely and is highly temperature dependent. We'll be sitting right along the freeze line in our upper level temperatures.

There's enough moisture in this system to produce upwards of 0.5'' of rain, but a widespread 0.10'' to 0.25'' is likely for most of us. Convective energy with these storms is mostly absent so we don't expect anymore lightning or thunder.

As this system passes, winds will shift from southeast to northwest and they'll gain a lot of speed. Winds will be from 10 to 20 mph and gust upwards of 30+ mph Thursday. Even after all the rain, the system will strengthen to produce similar winds for Friday.

The weekend is quiet but it won't be as nice as the last few weekends. A cooler day is scheduled for Saturday, but we warm back up into the 40's on Sunday. Another round of rain/snow will be possible early next week.