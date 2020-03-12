Celebrating Irish culture in “O’Claire”

Come celebrate the largest heritage group in Wisconsin at the "O'Claire Irish Festival."

Just in time for St. Patricks day, there will be food, vendors, fun activities for kids, a fire truck and police car, a silent auction, raffles and prizes, balloons and face painting, coloring, limerick competitions, music, and more!

There will also be demonstrations/presentations every half hour! You will have the opportunity to learn, enjoy music, and a chance to try your hand at a harp, and your feet at some Irish dancing!

Come see what O’Claire Irish Festival has to offer, make some memories, all while having fun celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and all things Irish!

This free, family-friendly event will be on March 15th at the Pablo Center in Downtown Eau Claire. The Festival starts at 2 PM and will end at 7 PM. For more information, visit www.oclaireirishfestival.com.