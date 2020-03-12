Big 10, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of COVID-19

(WQOW) -- The Big Ten Conference is one of many conferences to cancel their men's basketball tournaments as a means to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.



Thursday morning, the Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were calling their competitions off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit soon.

The pandemic has some people concerned about the future of the NCAA Tournament, which is set to begin next week.

The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast. It's scheduled to start next week.