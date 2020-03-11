Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit helps communities achieve green goals

Wisconsin (WQOW)- Local communities looking to become more environmentally friendly have a new resource at their fingertips.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters, the Sierra Club and Renew Wisconsin put together the Wisconsin Clean Energy Toolkit, which launched state-wide Monday. It contains ideas for policy changes, and outlines ways to make it easier for communities to apply for funding for green projects.



Many of the ideas have already been implemented in Eau Claire, and organizers said the toolkit allows other communities to follow suit.

"Menomonie, maybe communities like Sheboygan, you know those smaller communities all across the state. Those are communities that haven't yet really come to these ideas," Beaton said. "[It] will really help communities that maybe aren't quite as far along as the City of Eau Claire is."

Beaton said there will be a Clean Energy Summit on April 2 where local government leaders can learn how to use the toolkit to help their communities achieve clean energy goals.