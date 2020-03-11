WIAA tournaments will go on as planned despite coronavirus

Madison (WQOW) - The WIAA state basketball tournaments tip off Thursday and despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic officials expect the action to go on as planned.

The girls' state tournament begins Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The boys' tournament is next week in Madison.

As of right now, all games will go on as scheduled. They do plan to display a PSA on the video boards as a reminder to fans to practice proper hygiene.



They're also asking anyone who feels sick to not attend the games.

The WIAA says it's closely monitoring the situation and is labeling the situation as fluid.

You will be able to watch all of the games on WQOW and on our website.