Washburn Co. jailer arrested for allegedly stealing from sheriff’s dept.

Washburn County (WQOW) - A Washburn County jailer is behind bars in Barron County this morning for allegedly stealing from his employer - the Washburn County Sheriff's Department.

According to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, his department is investigating the case for Washburn County.

Fitzgerald said Brian Wyberg, 35, was taken into custody on recommended charges of theft, illegally possessing prescription drugs and misconduct in office.

Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart says Wyberg has been employed at the sheriff's department for six years as a dispatch/jailer.

Wyberg is on administrative leave while the case is investigated.