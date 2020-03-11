The snow melts away and it’s going to get a little soggy

Around an inch or so of wet, heavy snow fell in Eau Claire overnight and residents woke to a fresh layer of white on grassy surfaces. That snow won't last long with temperatures climbing into the 40's Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will stick around early and there may be lingering patchy fog from the fresh surface moisture but by mid-afternoon Wednesday we should be seeing a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be turning to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

The soggy ground from melting both the new and old snow will only get worse Thursday. A system will help produce a line of light to moderate rainfall in the early morning hours that will likely last into the mid-afternoon. Some sleet or light snow may try to mix into these rain showers in northern and central Wisconsin.

A decent amount of rainfall is expected with anywhere from a tenth to a half of an inch of rainfall possible. Widespread amounts between 0.25'' and 0.35'' are expected in the Chippewa Valley in and around Eau Claire.

By Friday a nice breeze develops with the clear sky to help dry us out from the wet midweek. Temperatures will be a bit cooler into the weekend but it will stay dry before another round of rain/snow returns early next week.