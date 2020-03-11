Rock out at OneFest

With warmer temperatures, come music festivals. And this year, News 18 is proud to sponsor OneFest.

This year, headliners include Blanca, I Am They, and Jeremy Camp. There will also be kids activities, youth dance party and ministry showcases. Featured ministries this year include Fierce Freedom, and Rescued and Redeemed, both working to stop human trafficking.

OneFest's headlining artist Jeremy Camp is the subject of a new coming out this week called "I Still Believe." It's about his life story involving love and loss. This amazing movie is being touted as one of the best romantic movies this year.

OneFest is happening July 24th through the 26th. You can purchase your tickets here.