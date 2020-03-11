Red Cross honors heroic and selfless acts

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Heroes in our community were honored for their selflessness and help in time of need Wednesday.

The annual heroes breakfast with the American Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Chapter celebrated seven people or crews for their acts of courage and kindness for the sake of others.

One of the awards went to the Barron County First Responders for their successful rescue of a man stuck in a grain bin in September of last year.

The tense moments and the safe rescue is why members of the community nominated them. Tom Grasley, with the department, said it was a great honor, but being called a hero, for him is a big word.

"We're just a bunch of guys who enjoy serving our community and helping the people around us in need so I think hero is a big word but it's a great honor," said Grasley.

The Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Chapter is looking for nominations for next year's awards in the following categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Youth Good Samaritan, From the Heart Hero, Lifetime Hero, Military Hero, Community Hero and Health Care Hero.

If you know someone whose actions deserve this recognition you can nominate them by clicking here.