Rain likely, snow possible tomorrow

Snow moved through overnight last night and we woke up to generally a trace to an inch on the ground, though there were spots near and south of highway 29 west of Eau Claire and peaking in Pierce and southwest Pepin counties with spots approaching 3”.

This was Eau Claire's first measurable snow since February 26, two weeks ago. It's been 22 days since we had a larger system than last night and 31 days since we got more than two inches. All that snow we got is gone now after highs warmed above freezing, and above 40 in most spots.

We will stay cloudy overnight and some patchy fog could again form with the breeze moving over the wet ground. Rain returns tomorrow as scattered showers move through, especially in the morning.

By afternoon, the wind will shift behind a cold front and get breezy, carrying in colder air. Spots to the north have a chance to see some snow mix in before precipitation comes to an end. Expect between 1/2” and 1/2” rain tomorrow, with up to an inch of snow northeast of Eau Claire, but snow amounts won't be as widespread or as certain as they were last night.

In addition, tomorrow has two SKYWARN Spotter Training Classes in Barron. For those in the Eau Claire area, classes are later in the month on the 31st, but be aware that NWS offices across the country are cancelling their spotter training classes. As of March 11th, the NWS La Crosse office says their classes will go on as long as the venue is okay with that, and the NWS office in the Twin Cities hasn't cancelled, but also hasn't commented on whether they will go on.

We dry out Friday with a chilly breeze and remain dry through the weekend. Temperatures look to be a bit on the chilly side but still not too bad for the second week of March. More precipitation chances arrive early next week.