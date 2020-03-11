Popular broadway show coming to WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Crews were busy Tuesday setting the stage for Wednesday's opening night of the touring production of the Broadway musical Wicked.

The show is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. It tells the story of the Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba and the Good Witch of the North Galinda.

"It's kind of interesting to come in and see a different take on a familiar story. Our director likes to say, if you were watching The Wizard of Oz and the camera panned on way or the other, away from the main story, that's the story of Wicked," said Steve Quinn, the company manager for Wicked.

Wicked is the fifth longest-running show on Broadway. It opened in 2003. The show has been touring since 2005.

The show runs Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 29. You can learn more about show times and tickets here.