NCAA to hold basketball tournaments without fans

(WKOW) - The NCAA today announced it will hold its NCAA basketball tournaments without fans.

The upcoming NCAA championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be held with only essential staff and limited family attendance, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement today.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," Emmert said.

"This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes," he said.

"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

