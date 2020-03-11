The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild proudly presents the Tony Award-winning comedy, "Morning’s At Seven."

Four sisters, living in a small town, have reached their golden years, and life should be easy. But it’s never so when your neighbors are your relatives. Sibling rivalries are stirred up when one sister’s son decides to leave home and get married, and another tells her husband she wants to live apart from the sister who shares a house with them.

Dysfunctional family life and aging have never been more heart-warming or funny.

Don’t miss the comedy, Morning’s At Seven, March 12th through the 22nd at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

For showtimes and ticket prices, call 715-832-7529.