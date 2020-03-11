Minnesota hosts Vegas after Fiala’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit Minnesota after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 overtime victory over the Ducks.

The Wild are 22-17-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

The Golden Knights are 15-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas has given up 50 power-play goals, killing 76.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Minnesota won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiala leads the Wild with 54 points, scoring 23 goals and registering 31 assists. Zach Parise has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. Alec Martinez has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Eric Staal: day to day (personal).

Golden Knights: Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.