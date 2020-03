Dixie is a two-years-old, spayed female. And she is a kisser!

She was transferred in from Texas and she is 9 pounds of fun and wiggle. She is also very affectionate and loves to give kisses.

She would likely do well with other pets and older kids who understand that she's a little smaller and a little more fragile.

Again, her name is Dixie and she's at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.