Local music festivals prepare for COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With festivals around the country canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, local music festivals are re-examining plans ahead of the summer season.

News 18 reached out to representatives from Country and Rock Fest, Country Jam, as well as the Blue Ox Music Festival. While organizers say it is too early to make any calls about events that are still several months away, they say safety is their top priority.

Organizers are monitoring the situation carefully and working on plans in the event that the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by the time festival season rolls around.

The Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire, Benny Anderson, says the festivals are a huge tourism draw, but that cannot be the first priority.

"Public health needs to come first, and we need to pay attention to that," Anderson said. "The citizens of Eau Claire and Altoona, and all of these places that we represent are our family."

Anderson says while it is too early to make decisions about these events, it is important to have a plan to support local businesses in the midst of the outbreak.