Hy-Vee still coming to Eau Claire despite company restructuring

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hy-Vee's plans to move to Eau Claire remain unchanged despite a restructuring at the corporate level.

The company announced it is closing four online fulfillment centers and delaying some store openings.

Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman told News 18 the corporate moves will not impact the Eau Claire location.

Last year, the company got the green light to move into the vacant Kmart building off Clairemont Avenue.

Gayman says as of right now the company is finalizing a timeline for when construction will take begin.

