Eau Claire County receives $770K road work grant

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - County Road TT in Eau Claire County is going to get a $770,000 facelift thanks to a DOT grant.

The money will be used to redo the one-mile stretch of Kane Road between the Menards Distribution Center and County Road CC.

DOT officials said Eau Claire County is one of 152 communities in the state to receive funding through a $75 million grant.

They said the project will turn the road into an urban corridor and improve accessibility to a growing part of the city helping the businesses there to thrive.

"Not only do we have one of our major employers over here," said Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire). "We're getting a workforce housing project in this area of town as well and so we need our roads to be good and functional and strong with golf courses, restaurants and all of this kind of stuff going on. Kane Road is used as kind of a cut across."

Emerson said without the grant the county likely wouldn't have been able to complete the project for another two to four years. County officials said they plan to begin construction next year.