Coronavirus fears could cancel NWS Spotter Training classes

Several National Weather Service offices across the country are cancelling their spring spotter training classes, but so far both offices that cover Western Wisconsin plan on holding their classes as long as the venue doesn't cancel.

For the Eau Claire area, the big class day is March 31, when classes in Altoona, Eau Claire, and Mondovi are scheduled. If fears continue to grow and those get canceled, you still have options.

Thursday, March 12 will have two classes up in Barron that are going on as scheduled.

In addition, the National Weather Service in La Crosse is hosting two online virtual training classes, which they do every year. Those will be on March 19 at 10 a.m. and April 21 at 7 p.m. You do need to register for the online classes, and you can do that by clicking on the date in the previous sentence.

The most up-to-date list of classes can be found by clicking HERE.

The National Weather Service La Crosse office says they are proceeding with them, but continue to monitor the situation and will update the public if anything changes.