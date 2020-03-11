 Skip to Content

Coronavirus fears could cancel NWS Spotter Training classes

New
5:53 pm Weather Stories
NWS-Spotter-2-Classes

Several National Weather Service offices across the country are cancelling their spring spotter training classes, but so far both offices that cover Western Wisconsin plan on holding their classes as long as the venue doesn't cancel.

For the Eau Claire area, the big class day is March 31, when classes in Altoona, Eau Claire, and Mondovi are scheduled. If fears continue to grow and those get canceled, you still have options.

Thursday, March 12 will have two classes up in Barron that are going on as scheduled.

In addition, the National Weather Service in La Crosse is hosting two online virtual training classes, which they do every year. Those will be on March 19 at 10 a.m. and April 21 at 7 p.m. You do need to register for the online classes, and you can do that by clicking on the date in the previous sentence.

The most up-to-date list of classes can be found by clicking HERE.

The National Weather Service La Crosse office says they are proceeding with them, but continue to monitor the situation and will update the public if anything changes.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

Related Articles

Skip to content