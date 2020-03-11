Coronavirus cases double in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - State health officials say three new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin have been confirmed.

One patient is a Waukesha County resident, and the other two are from Fond du Lac County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Fond du Lac County Health Department, and Waukesha County Public Health Department made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The patients are the fourth, fifth, and sixth to have tested positive.

The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home.

Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally.

One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home.

County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

These cases come after two Dane County residents and one Pierce County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The first Dane county case was confirmed on February 5; that person isolated at home and has now recovered after testing negative for COVID-19. The other two cases were announced earlier this week and both individuals are isolated at their homes.