Clear Lake gets ready for first State appearance since 1997

Clear Lake (WQOW) - In two days the Clear Lake girl's basketball team will take the court in Green Bay for the WIAA State Semifinals, for the first time since 1997.

"It just is such a good accomplishment for us girls," says senior guard Madison Zimmer. "We've been going down to the State Tournament, a few of us, for a long time. Just to be there as a team now, and playing on the court instead of just watching, it's just unbelievable."

"This is something that we've been working for since we were in fourth grade and it's nice to actually accomplish it," says senior forward Julianna Rosen. "It's always seemed like something that is so far away. Not un-achievable, but something that is in the distance. So it's really cool to just be able to do it for us, our teammates and our entire community."

Maybe even more impressive than making it to the big stage in 23 years, the Warriors have not had a loss this season. They take a 26-0 record into the semifinals, right after their state championship volleyball team went undefeated in 2019.

"Each game we try to take one at a time, we don't try to think of our overall record," says senior guard Maggie Rosen. "We just think of our next opponent and think of ways we can win and push to do our best every game and give it our all."

"The fact they they were able to do as much as they did with all the winning, I think it's carried over," says head coach Ryan Blanchard. "We've got all five starters who started on the volleyball team. I think all the confidence that they got through that, it just carried over and with the large group of seniors that we have, I think it made a big difference ."

Clear Lake will take the court at 11:00 am on Friday.