Blugolds make NCAA Tournament for third consecutive year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the third straight season the UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team has got into the NCAA Tournament.

Last year the Blugolds season ended in the quarterfinals with a loss to St. Thomas, but this season UW-Eau Claire scored home ice for their match up. While the team is very confident heading into the game, they know just making it into the tournament three consecutive seasons is quite a feat.

"I think we have a little over 70 teams right now," says head coach Erik Strand. "So to be one of the top ten again, it's not easy year-in and year-out. So it's just such a reflection on the group of players that we have here."

"It's so special. I mean, when we started our freshman year we never would have thought any of this would have been possible," says senior forward Abby Roeser. "Each year we've continued to get better, continued to work towards new goals. It's just made us the success that we are today."

The players don't take all the credit for their success.

"A lot of it does have to do with our coaching and our system that we play in," says senior forward Emily Bauer. "It's just really cool to have this experience again and three years in a row makes it even better."

The Blugolds take the ice at 3 pm on Saturday. Due to Coronavirus prevention, the NCAA announced they will not allow spectators at the game.