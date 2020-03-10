Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Dane County (WQOW) - The second person in as many days and the third person overall has tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the person tested positive for the virus in Dane County.

The person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home, according to DHS.

Dane County officials are working to determine who has been in contact with the person to quarantine them as well.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance on COVID-19.”