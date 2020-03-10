The unofficial-official end to winter, but snow is in the forecast

Our snow depth has officially reached 0'' now with much more bare ground showing than any traces of snow. Obviously, large piles will still be around for some time but overall it looks more brown than anything else in Eau Claire.

Unfortunately, there is still snow in the forecast for Tuesday night. Sunshine will start the day but as a wave approaches from the west, cloud cover will pick up in the afternoon.

Drizzle to light rain will start sometime during or after the evening commute with some of that turning to a mix into the later evening hours. Not everyone will see flakes or even a mix and the best chances look to be south of Eau Claire.

Very minimal travel impacts are expected, but if roads get wet and temperatures fall below 32, we may get some slick spots for Wednesday morning. Precipitation amounts will be very light with a few hundredths of liquid really only translating to upwards of a few tenths of an inch of snow.

Even then, temperatures get back above freezing quickly Wednesday so we'll melt anything that does stick around.

Another system moves in for Thursday that will bring light rain with some light snow mixing in. Temperatures take a tumble below average for the weekend.