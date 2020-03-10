Superior Silica receives permit to start mining again in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A frac sand company has been given the green light to resume operations in Chippewa County after emerging from bankruptcy.

Superior Silica Sands filed for bankruptcy last summer leaving an uncertain future for five operations in Chippewa and Barron counties.

Recently, the company was bought by HPS Investment Partners based in New York.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said Superior Silica has since taken steps to get back into compliance with the county by installing two monitoring wells and setting aside $4.65 million for mine reclamation.

Because of that, the company is once again permitted to mine in the county.

In December, the DNR found high levels of arsenic and heavy metals at the mine near New Auburn.

Scholz said in the coming weeks the county and DNR will hold a public presentation to discuss the issue.

The date for that meeting has not yet been set.