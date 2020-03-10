Students from Cadott, Mondovi, 11 other schools attend event with person who tested positive for coronavirus

Osceola (WQOW) - News 18 has learned students from 13 western Wisconsin school districts were at an event over the weekend with the second person in Wisconsin to test positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

Those students are considered to be at a low risk to contract the virus, according to the CDC and Wisconsin Health Department.

The school districts at the Destination Imagination event include Cadott, Mondovi, Shell Lake, Baldwin-Woodville, Hudson, Osceola, St. Croix Central, Amery, New Richmond, Unity, Somerset, Prescott, Glenwood City. That is according to online results from the event.

Cadott Superintendent Jenny Starck confirmed her district was at the event in Osceola. She said she has been working closely with Chippewa County Public Health and those at the event.

Starck said protocols for cleaning and handwashing have already been updated in the district because of a large number of flu cases earlier in the school year.

Starck also sent a letter to school district parents on Tuesday. In it she says no students or staff in the Cadott district have been found to be infected at this time. You can read the letter in its entirety below.

She said since the students are considered to be at a low-risk to pick up the virus they are to monitor themselves for fever and symptoms and to self-isolate if symptoms appear.

Students in Cadott are allowed to attend school as long as they do not develop symptoms.

Dear Cadott School District Families, Following the news yesterday evening about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pierce County, we wanted to follow up with you as we learn more information from the Public Health Department. The individual who tested positive was likely exposed while traveling to an event out-of-state where a confirmed case was present. Chippewa County does not believe there is currently community spread occurring locally. The individual was present at a Destination Imagination event held in Osceola on Saturday March 7th. Students from 13 schools districts, including Cadott, attended this all-day event. Based on guidance from the CDC, state health department and Chippewa County Public Health, students, parents and staff who participated in the Destination Imagination event are considered to be low risk for COVID-19. This assessment is based on the symptoms the individual experienced at the time and the activities the individual engaged in while at the event. The individual was not coughing at the event, nor did the individual have any prolonged conversations with anyone but the individual’s family. The Osceola School District decided to close because the areas where the individual visited in the schools were large rooms that required time to disinfect. At this time no Cadott Staff member or student is identified as infected with COVID-19. We will keep the community apprised as we monitor the situation. The recommendations for low-risk individuals are to self-monitor for fever and symptoms and to self-isolate and contact their local health department if symptoms appear. Here is the link for the Wisconsin Department Health Services Instructions for Individuals with Low-Risk Exposure. There is no recommendation for self-isolation if there are no symptoms. Children who attended this event may continue to attend school as long as they do not develop symptoms. Anyone considered to be more than low risk would be contacted individually by their public health department for further assessment. In Wisconsin, please call 211 if you have questions for the health department. Regards, Jenny Starck Superintendent

