Snow chances return tonight despite mild start to March so far

We've had quite the mild start to March compared to last year. The warmest high in the first 10 days of March last year was 37, which is also the coldest Eau Claire's high temperature has been this year!

Furthermore, the coldest low this March is a degree warmer than the warmest high last March. The first 7 days of March 2019 included below zero lows with the coldest at -19. This year, the coldest low in the first 10 days of March was +19. Last year also had over 10 inches of snow in the first 10 days. This year, Eau Claire hasn't had anything measurable.

That could change this evening, however, as a low pressure system moves in. The radar this evening looks busy, but it's not reaching the ground. Once it does, it will likely start as a rain or mix as temps early are above freezing in most places. Part of the reason nothing has reached the ground is due to the lack of moisture as relative humidity is quite low. When the lower radar returns are filtered out, most of the activity is still well to our west.

In case you didn't know, today (Mar. 10) is Mario Day! That's because the abbreviation Mar. 10 looks like MARIO (MAR10)! Happy Mario Day!

That arrives later this evening with best chances for wintry mix quickly changing to snow will be near and south of highway 64, with the chances of a half inch to an inch of overnight accumulation south of highway 29 and better chances south of highway 10.

Whatever falls won't stick around for too long as high temperatures tomorrow return to the mid 40s despite a mostly cloudy sky.

Another system arrives Thursday which at this point looks to fall as mostly rain. Temperatures behind that system will get a bit colder for the weekend but we should still see plenty of sunshine and remain dry.

Rain chances return early next week, and depending on the timing of the system, mainly whether it falls mostly at night or during the day, will determine if it falls as rain, snow, or a mix.