Meet Donny!

Donny is 8 and a half years old, he is neutered and he arrived as a stray to the society in September.

He is extremely outgoing and he demands attention.

He does well with other pets and he seems to be good around dogs too. So if you have other pets in the home, and you are looking to get a cat, he might be a good option for you.

Donny is also on special food for allergies, but that shouldn't deter you from adopting him.

He's pretty cute, he's really nice, his name is Donny and he's at the Dunn County Humane Society. For more information, visit their website.