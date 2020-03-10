Listening to “Brahms in Spring”

Beautiful music will be in the air, as the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra gets ready for their concert this weekend.

"Brahms in Spring" will feature guest artist Kenny Broberg will be the piano soloist for the piano concerto. Mr. Broberg is a Minneapolis native who has made appearances across the world. He won the silver medal in the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the bronze medal in the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition. Mr. Broberg’s appearance is sponsored by Mel and Leann Breed.

The concert will take place at The Pablo Center, this Saturday, March 14th. Tickets are $10 for students/youth and $25-$45 for adults and are available through the Pablo Center box office, either in person, by phone at 715-832-2787, or online here.