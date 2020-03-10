Eau Claire School District family comes in close contact with person who has coronavirus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The concern of coronavirus continues to get closer to home - now a family in Eau Claire has come in "close contact" with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Close contact is considered within six feet, according to the health department.

A letter sent from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to Eau Claire school parents says while it sounds concerning, no one in the family is currently sick, therefore it is not believed they are contagious.

The family is quarantined to limit who they come into contact with and will be monitored by the health department for 14 days.

The health department says risk to the public, school district students and staff remains low.