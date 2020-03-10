 Skip to Content

Eau Claire School District family comes in close contact with person who has coronavirus

Updated
Last updated today at 4:57 pm
4:36 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Local News, Top Stories
school-board

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The concern of coronavirus continues to get closer to home - now a family in Eau Claire has come in "close contact" with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Close contact is considered within six feet, according to the health department.

A letter sent from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to Eau Claire school parents says while it sounds concerning, no one in the family is currently sick, therefore it is not believed they are contagious.

The family is quarantined to limit who they come into contact with and will be monitored by the health department for 14 days.

The health department says risk to the public, school district students and staff remains low.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content