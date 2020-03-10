Eau Claire County dispatch to screen callers for COVID-19 symptoms

Eau Claire (WQOW) - While health officials say the chances of contracting COVID-19 in Eau Claire County are low, law enforcement is making sure emergency workers are equipped to protect themselves.

Officials stressed that no cases have been confirmed in Eau Claire County.

However, as of Tuesday, the dispatch center is screening callers for any health concerns as a precaution.

"When our comm center takes an EMS call for some kind of health condition, they're just going to be asking if that person is calling for some sort of flu-like symptoms," said officer Josh Miller, with the Eau Claire Police Department. "They're going to be asking if that person has traveled in the last 21 days and if so where, have they traveled to any of the known infected areas, have they had contact with anyone who's traveled to these known infected areas, or have they had contact with anyone that has flu-like symptoms."

If a caller answers yes to any of those questions, responding EMS will be notified. From there, the first responders will take whatever precautions they feel necessary: whether it be protective gloves, face masks or other measures.