Eau Claire City Council approves Carson Park work, downtown construction and more

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council has signed off on a number of items at Tuesday's meeting.

Carson Park Improvements

Big updates are coming to Eau Claire's historic Carson Park.

The plan calls for permanent bleachers to be built on both the first and third baselines along with renovations to the restrooms.

The Carson Park Capital Campaign Renovation Committee is helping fund the project.

Downtown Roadwork

The city council also signed off on a pair of road projects in the downtown area.

One project is levying assessment and utility improvements on Water Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue.

A second is improvements on Lake Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. That includes sidewalk repairs.

Much of the improvements include storm drains, curb and gutters, boulevard restorations and paving.

City engineer David Solberg estimates the project will cost about $438,000.

Bulletproof vests

The Eau Claire Police Department is getting new bulletproof vests.

The council voted to accept a nearly $16,000 grant which will help pay for 50 new vests.

Partial funding is provided by the 2019 bulletproof vest partnership grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The rest of the cost will be covered by the city's 2020-2021 police body armor accounts.

Hmong proposal

The city council is condemning the deportation of Hmong residents.

The resolution was sparked by a Trump administration proposal to deport thousands of Hmong residents who are not citizens to Laos.

More than 3,000 Hmong people live in Eau Claire, making them the largest minority group in our area.